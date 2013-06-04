RPT-US auto recovery drives up lead premiums; imports double

* U.S. lead imports double in October-March from Jan-Sept avg

* LME lead stocks drop 40 pct to 2-1/2 year low in past 6 months

* U.S. premiums hit record highs on local cutbacks

* Indian consumers stock up ahead of summer for back-up battery demand

By Melanie Burton and Josephine Mason

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK June 4 U.S. battery makers are scouring global markets for refined lead and paying record physical prices, as a recovery in demand from the auto sector in the world's second-biggest market for the metal pushes the global market into a deficit.

The United States has doubled lead imports in the past five months, carving into global stockpiles, and adding fuel to a rally on the London Metal Exchange which has seen prices rise more than 13 percent since mid-May.

The rise in demand leaves the finely balanced market at risk from any new supply squeeze which could further lift prices.

U.S. imports of refined lead surged to 50,000 tonnes per month on average in the period November 2012 to March 2013, according to data from the World Bureau of Metal Statistics.

The purchases over five months are almost double the 150,000 tonnes the United States typically imports each year and helped push the world market into a deficit in the first quarter for the first time in several years, while warehouse bottlenecks have further restricted supply.

"(Consumption) is likely coming from the auto sector because we know that the big three in the U.S. are at full capacity," said Joel Crane, an analyst at Morgan Stanley in Melbourne. Automotive lead acid batteries account for about half of total lead demand.

Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Chrysler Group LLC have been running plants around the clock to meet rising demand. U.S. auto sales rose more than expected in May on a jump in truck demand.

But after Exide Technologies suspended two secondary lead plants and with a looming shutdown of Doe Run Co's Herculaneum plant in Missouri by year end, end users have had to look beyond traditional supply sources, said analyst Neil Hawkes of consultancy CRU in London.

"They can't get primary lead from other producers in that region, so they're having to stretch further afield for their primary lead needs - and that includes from Asia," he said.

Most of the U.S. imports came from Australia, according to the World Bureau of Metal Statistics, crimping Asian supply.

Herculaneum, the sole primary smelter in the United States, produces about 130,000 short tons of lead per year and supplies about 8 percent of the country's annual demand, which at 1.5 million tonnes, represents around one-sixth of world demand.

This has helped to swing the lead market into a 16,000-tonne deficit in the first quarter, from a 64,000 tonne surplus for the whole of 2012, according to International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) data.

"Because the market is so finely balanced, it just needs a little bit of stronger demand or a few production problems to actually see a few pockets of shortage emerge," added Hawkes.

After shuttering two lead recycling plants, Exide has had to buy more lead to make its batteries from third-party suppliers.

INDIAN CONSUMERS

Tightening supplies and healthy demand have pushed U.S. premiums , paid on top of LME prices for physical delivery, to record highs between 12 and 15 cents per lb. That is up from 10-15 cents previously and double a year ago.

U.S. demand has also helped to boost premiums globally. In India, demand as been thriving as a growing middle class relies on back-up batteries to get through power cuts in the summer.

"We have been doing a lot of business into India for the last month and a half. To all parts, Chennai, the eastern parts, largely consumed by the battery segment," said one physical trader in Singapore.

India accounts for around half-a-million tonnes of lead demand a year, or around 5 percent. Premiums for lead in Malaysian ports have doubled to $70-$80 over LME prices over the past two months.

China, the world's biggest user and producer of refined lead, does not tend to export because of export duties.

WAREHOUSE GAMES

European markets have been squeezed by the closure of a large Italian recycling plant, and a lack of scrap batteries as owners opt to keep their cars longer during an economic downturn.

Tightness in prices, premiums and spreads on the LME, have been fuelled by logjams in ports dominated by trader-warehouses Trafigura and Glencore in Antwerp, Malaysia and Vlissingen.

Cash prices jumped to the widest premium against the benchmark contract in three months at $6.50 on Friday, compared with a discount of around $27 in early April.

LME stockpiles of lead have plunged by nearly 40 percent in the past six months to the lowest in nearly 2-1/2 years around 220,000 tonnes. Of that, only around one quarter is available to market, with the rest in queues out for delivery.