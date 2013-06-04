RPT-US auto recovery drives up lead premiums; imports double

* U.S. lead imports double in October-March from Jan-Sept
avg
* LME lead stocks drop 40 pct to 2-1/2 year low in past 6
months
* U.S. premiums hit record highs on local cutbacks
* Indian consumers stock up ahead of summer for back-up
battery demand
By Melanie Burton and Josephine Mason
SINGAPORE/NEW YORK June 4 U.S. battery makers
are scouring global markets for refined lead and paying record
physical prices, as a recovery in demand from the auto sector in
the world's second-biggest market for the metal pushes the
global market into a deficit.
The United States has doubled lead imports in the past five
months, carving into global stockpiles, and adding fuel to a
rally on the London Metal Exchange which has seen prices rise
more than 13 percent since mid-May.
The rise in demand leaves the finely balanced market at risk
from any new supply squeeze which could further lift prices.
U.S. imports of refined lead surged to 50,000 tonnes per
month on average in the period November 2012 to March 2013,
according to data from the World Bureau of Metal Statistics.
The purchases over five months are almost double the 150,000
tonnes the United States typically imports each year and helped
push the world market into a deficit in the first quarter for
the first time in several years, while warehouse bottlenecks
have further restricted supply.
"(Consumption) is likely coming from the auto sector because
we know that the big three in the U.S. are at full capacity,"
said Joel Crane, an analyst at Morgan Stanley in Melbourne.
Automotive lead acid batteries account for about half of total
lead demand.
Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Chrysler
Group LLC have been running plants around the clock to
meet rising demand. U.S. auto sales rose more than expected in
May on a jump in truck demand.
But after Exide Technologies suspended two
secondary lead plants and with a looming shutdown of Doe Run
Co's Herculaneum plant in Missouri by year end, end users have
had to look beyond traditional supply sources, said analyst Neil
Hawkes of consultancy CRU in London.
"They can't get primary lead from other producers in that
region, so they're having to stretch further afield for their
primary lead needs - and that includes from Asia," he said.
Most of the U.S. imports came from Australia, according to
the World Bureau of Metal Statistics, crimping Asian supply.
Herculaneum, the sole primary smelter in the United States,
produces about 130,000 short tons of lead per year and supplies
about 8 percent of the country's annual demand, which at 1.5
million tonnes, represents around one-sixth of world demand.
This has helped to swing the lead market into a 16,000-tonne
deficit in the first quarter, from a 64,000 tonne surplus for
the whole of 2012, according to International Lead and Zinc
Study Group (ILZSG) data.
"Because the market is so finely balanced, it just needs a
little bit of stronger demand or a few production problems to
actually see a few pockets of shortage emerge," added Hawkes.
After shuttering two lead recycling plants, Exide has had to
buy more lead to make its batteries from third-party
suppliers.
INDIAN CONSUMERS
Tightening supplies and healthy demand have pushed U.S.
premiums , paid on top of LME prices for physical
delivery, to record highs between 12 and 15 cents per lb. That
is up from 10-15 cents previously and double a year ago.
U.S. demand has also helped to boost premiums globally. In
India, demand as been thriving as a growing middle class relies
on back-up batteries to get through power cuts in the summer.
"We have been doing a lot of business into India for the
last month and a half. To all parts, Chennai, the eastern parts,
largely consumed by the battery segment," said one physical
trader in Singapore.
India accounts for around half-a-million tonnes of lead
demand a year, or around 5 percent. Premiums for lead in
Malaysian ports have doubled to $70-$80 over LME prices over the
past two months.
China, the world's biggest user and producer of refined
lead, does not tend to export because of export duties.
WAREHOUSE GAMES
European markets have been squeezed by the closure of a
large Italian recycling plant, and a lack of scrap batteries as
owners opt to keep their cars longer during an economic
downturn.
Tightness in prices, premiums and spreads on the LME, have
been fuelled by logjams in ports dominated by trader-warehouses
Trafigura and Glencore in Antwerp, Malaysia and Vlissingen.
Cash prices jumped to the widest premium against the
benchmark contract in three months at $6.50 on Friday, compared
with a discount of around $27 in early April.
LME stockpiles of lead have plunged by nearly 40 percent in
the past six months to the lowest in nearly 2-1/2 years around
220,000 tonnes. Of that, only around one quarter is available to
market, with the rest in queues out for delivery.