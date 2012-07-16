UPDATE 1-Leap COO to leave company

* Says Raymond Roman will leave, effective July 31
* Roman to continue in a consulting role
July 16 Leap Wireless International's
Chief Operating Officer Raymond Roman will be leaving the
company, effective July 31, the low-cost mobile operator
disclosed in a regulatory filing.
The regional operator, which caters to cost-conscious
customers who pay phone bills in advance, said Raymond Roman,
its COO of almost one and a half years, will get $495,000 for
the termination of his employment.
Roman, who joined Leap in February 2011, had earlier worked
with Dell Inc and Motorola.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Leap said Roman would continue in a consulting role
with the company, but did not name an immediate successor.
Leap shares closed at $6.50 on Friday. They have lost over
56 percent of their market value in the last one year.