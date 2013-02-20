UPDATE 1-Leap Wireless posts decline in revenue, customer losses

Feb 20 Leap Wireless International Inc
reported a narrower quarterly loss, but revenue fell 1.5 percent
as it lost 337,000 net customers in the fourth quarter.
The wireless service provider for budget-conscious customers
who pay for calls in advance said its customer numbers were much
worse than in the year-earlier quarter, when it reported net
customer additions and 50 percent more gross additions. Leap
said in the latest quarter it was hurt by "general softness in
the prepaid sector" and an increase in the average price of its
mobile devices.
But the company - which competes with rivals such as
MetroPCS Communications Inc and Sprint Nextel Corp
and a host of other prepaid services - promised a reduction in
customer defections for 2013 as it makes improvements to its
service.
Leap said its net loss narrowed to $74.3 million or 96 cents
per share from a loss of $84.4 million or $1.10 per share in the
year-earlier quarter.
Revenue fell to $756 million from $767.4 million and was
behind Wall Street expectations for revenue of $778.8 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Leap shares were down 32 cents or more than 5 percent at
$5.80 in morning trade on Nasdaq.