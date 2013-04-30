版本:
Leap Wireless revenue falls as it loses customers

NEW YORK, April 30 Wireless service provider Leap Wireless reported on Tuesday a wider quarterly loss as revenue declined as it had more than 93,000 net customer losses in the first quarter.

Leap posted a loss attributable to common shareholders of $111.3 million, or $1.43 per share, compared with a loss of $98.4 million, or $1.28 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell to $789.9 million from $825.6 billion, compared with Wall Street expectations for $735.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
