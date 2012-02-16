UPDATE 2-Leap revenue, churn disappoint

* Leap revenue $767.4 mln Vs Wall Street view $$807.96 mln

* Says churn was 3.9 pct vs target range 3.7-3.9 pct

* Shares fall 2 pct

NEW YORK, Feb 16 Leap Wireless International posted quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street expectations and customer cancellations were at the high-end of its forecast, sending its shares down 2 percent in late trade.

Disappoint

The provider of prepaid wireless services to cost conscious customers is facing competition in new areas as bigger rivals such as Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc are more interested in prepaid customers, one analyst said.

"The churn is a concerning number," said Roe Equity Research analyst Kevin Roe. "Its getting tougher to retain customers as prepaid competition continues to rise."

Its customer cancellation rate -- also known as churn -- was 3.9 percent for the quarter, at the high end of its target range of 3.7 percent to 3.9 percent announced in early January.

Leap said that customer cancellations were exacerbated by billing system problems that affected new and existing customers in the quarter.

Traditionally Leap would have completely most closely with smaller companies such as MetroPCS and Tracfone, a unit of America Movil and the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. operators Sprint Nextel and T-Mobile USA.

But since growth has slowed in the more lucrative market for postpaid services -- where customers pay monthly bills -- bigger operators like market leader Verizon Wireless have been making more of an effort to win prepaid customers.

Leap said it added 179,000 customers in the quarter, just slightly ahead of its recent estimate for about 175,000.

The company recorded a loss attributable to common shareholders of $84.4 million or $1.10 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $249.4 million or $3.28 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $767.4 million from $708 million. Wall Street analysts had expected revenue of $807.96 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rival Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc. T-Mobile USA is owned by Deutsche Telekom.

Leap shares fell to $9.40 in late trade after closing up 10 percent at $9.62 in regular Nasdaq trade.