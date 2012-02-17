UPDATE 3-Leap revenue, churn disappoint

* Leap revenue $767.4 mln vs Wall Street view $807.96 mln

NEW YORK, Feb 16 Leap Wireless International posted quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street expectations and customer cancellations were at the high end of its forecast, sending its shares down 2 percent in late trade.

The provider of prepaid wireless services to cost conscious customers is facing competition in new areas as bigger rivals such as Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc are more interested in prepaid customers than previously, one analyst said.

"The churn is a concerning number," said Roe Equity Research analyst Kevin Roe. "It's getting tougher to retain customers as prepaid competition continues to rise."

Its customer cancellation rate -- also known as churn -- was 3.9 percent for the quarter, at the high end of its target range of 3.7 percent to 3.9 percent announced in early January.

Leap said that customer cancellations were exacerbated by billing system problems that affected new and existing customers in the quarter.

Traditionally, Leap would have competed most closely with smaller companies such as MetroPCS and Tracfone, a unit of America Movil and the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. operators Sprint Nextel and T-Mobile USA.

But since growth has slowed in the more lucrative market for postpaid services -- where customers pay monthly bills -- bigger operators like market leader Verizon Wireless have been making more of an effort to win prepaid customers.

Leap said however that the churn rate for phone customers, which was 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter, should improve in the first quarter to 2.8 percent, the same level as last year's first quarter.

However, the company said it would no longer break out phone churn from churn in its broadband business, which it is phasing out.

Leap said it added 179,000 customers in the quarter, just slightly ahead of its recent estimate for about 175,000.

The company recorded a loss attributable to common shareholders of $84.4 million or $1.10 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $249.4 million or $3.28 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $767.4 million from $708 million. Wall Street analysts had expected revenue of $807.96 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Leap said it expects sequential growth at a moderated pace in 2012 for average monthly revenue per user (ARPU). Its fourth quarter ARPU was $42.09 compared with $41.25 in the third quarter. It forecast total capital spending between $600 million and $650 million for the full year.

Rival Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc. T-Mobile USA is owned by Deutsche Telekom.

Leap shares fell to $9.40 in late trade after closing up 10 percent at $9.62 in regular Nasdaq trade.