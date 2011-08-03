UPDATE 2-Leap sees smartphones boosting ARPU as broadband lags

* Q2 loss/shr $0.85 vs $0.24 last year

Aug 3 Leap Wireless posted a wider second-quarter loss on lower-than-expected customers additions, as the low-cost carrier tries to attract high ARPU customers and realigns its broadband business.

The company, which lost 132,000 net broadband subscribers during the quarter, said it expects lower contribution from its broadband business and that it would divert network capacity to higher-margin mobile data.

"We tightened our focus to more profitable customers while shedding less profitable ones in order to accommodate higher-value smartphone customers," the company said on a conference call with analysts.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) in the second quarter rose to $40.15 from $37.71 a year ago, as the company added more smartphone customers.

For the third quarter, the company expects over 5 percent ARPU growth over last year.

Customer defection rate, also known as churn, fell to 4.2 percent in the second quarter from 5 percent a year ago.

Leap, like low-cost wireless service provider MetroPCS , does not require long-term contracts for its unlimited-use wireless service and is more susceptible to churn.

The company, which caters to cost conscious customers who don't want to sign a contract, said it added 29,000 customers in the quarter compared with the average expectation for 38,000 from seven analysts contacted by Reuters.

The company's loss widened to $65.2 million, or 85 cents per share, from $18.2 million, or 24 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $760.5 million from $667.3 million.

Leap shares have lost 20 percent of their value in the last two days as bigger rival MetroPCS Communications Inc reported weaker-than-expected results and outlook citing economic pressures on its customers.

The company's shares, which closed at $10.04 on Wednesday on Nasdaq, were trading down 5 percent at $9.51 after-market. (Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)