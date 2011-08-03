UPDATE 2-Leap sees smartphones boosting ARPU as broadband lags

* Q2 loss/shr $0.85 vs $0.24 last year
* Q2 rev $760.5 mln vs $667.3 mln yr-ago
* Sees over 5 pct growth in Q3 ARPU
* Expects number of broadband customers to fall
* Shares down 5 pct after-market
Aug 3 Leap Wireless posted a wider
second-quarter loss on lower-than-expected customers additions,
as the low-cost carrier tries to attract high ARPU customers and
realigns its broadband business.
The company, which lost 132,000 net broadband subscribers
during the quarter, said it expects lower contribution from its
broadband business and that it would divert network capacity to
higher-margin mobile data.
"We tightened our focus to more profitable customers while
shedding less profitable ones in order to accommodate
higher-value smartphone customers," the company said on a
conference call with analysts.
Average revenue per user (ARPU) in the second quarter rose
to $40.15 from $37.71 a year ago, as the company added more
smartphone customers.
For the third quarter, the company expects over 5 percent
ARPU growth over last year.
Customer defection rate, also known as churn, fell to 4.2
percent in the second quarter from 5 percent a year ago.
Leap, like low-cost wireless service provider MetroPCS
, does not require long-term contracts for its
unlimited-use wireless service and is more susceptible to churn.
The company, which caters to cost conscious customers who
don't want to sign a contract, said it added 29,000 customers in
the quarter compared with the average expectation for 38,000
from seven analysts contacted by Reuters.
The company's loss widened to $65.2 million, or 85 cents per
share, from $18.2 million, or 24 cents per share, in the
year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $760.5 million from $667.3
million.
Leap shares have lost 20 percent of their value in the last
two days as bigger rival MetroPCS Communications Inc
reported weaker-than-expected results and outlook citing
economic pressures on its customers.
The company's shares, which closed at $10.04 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq, were trading down 5 percent at $9.51 after-market.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Himank Sharma in
Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)