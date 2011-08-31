UPDATE 1-Leap unveils plan to protect tax benefits

Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
* Leap to give preferred stock purchase rights
* Shareholders need to vote on plan at next annual meeting
* Leap shares rise 0.7 pct on Nasdaq
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Leap Wireless LEAP.O said it would ask shareholders to approve a new tax benefit preservation plan aimed at limiting future tax obligations.
Leap said on Wednesday that its tax bill could rise if shareholders with at least 5 percent ownership of the wireless service provider increased their holdings by more than 50 percentage points in a three-year period.
As of June 30, Leap said it had net operating loss carryforwards of about $2.3 billion, which could be used to reduce future federal and state income tax obligations.
Because Leap's stock has been trading heavily since then, the company said it hoped to adopt a tax benefit preservation plan for 2011 to protect its net operating loss carryforwards. The plan will include giving a dividend of one preferred stock purchase right for each outstanding share of Leap common stock.
Leap shares were up 0.7 percent at $9.31 in morning Nasdaq trading. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 A senior Chinese insurance regulator warned against the industry's reckless overseas investment, saying some insurers behaved recklessly when it came to offshore acquisitions, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.