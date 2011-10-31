UPDATE 3-Leap narrows loss, subscribers beat estimates

* Q3 shr loss $0.90 vs year-ago loss $7.06

* Adds 10,000 net customers vs analysts' view loss 67,000

* Shares rise 8 percent (Adds company comment, byline)

By Sinead Carew

NEW YORK, Oct 31 Leap Wireless LEAP.O third quarter revenue rose as it added more customers using smartphones than Wall Street analysts had expected, and its shares rose 8 percent in late trade.

The wireless service provider, which caters to cost-conscious cellphone customers, said it added 10,000 net customers in the quarter compared with the average estimate for a loss of 67,000 from six analysts contacted by Reuters.

Chief Financial Officer Walter Berger said the company had strong growth from smartphone users, who pay higher monthly service fees and are less likely to defect to rivals such as Sprint Nextel (S.N) or MetroPCS Communications PCS.N.

"With the third quarter, it gives us a sense of confidence the consumer likes what we're offering. It gives us a good deal of comfort that coming in the fourth quarter we're as well positioned as we can be " Berger told Reuters.

But Berger noted that it was too soon to give a specific forecast for this quarter because October is usually the slowest month of the holiday shopping quarter.

The company told analysts on a conference call that its fourth-quarter customer cancellation rate, also known as churn, would be around the same as its third quarter churn rate of 3.8 percent, which was a big improvement from churn of 5.5 percent in the third quarter of 2010.

Leap's third-quarter revenue rose to $763.3 million from $638.1 million, driven by a boost in service revenue to $717.3 million in the quarter.

The company's average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) grew 11.1 percent to $41.25 compared with the $41.03 that had been expected by Pacific Crest analyst Steve Clement.

On the conference call with analysts it also promised a similar $4 lift in ARPU in the current quarter compared with year-ago ARPU of $38.14.

"The revenue trends are positive," said Clement.

But while helping revenue, smartphones come at a cost as the company, like its rivals, subsidizes the devices to try to encourage consumers to switch from competitors.

"They've been relatively aggressive in subsidizing the phones. It's paying off in revenue trends. We haven't seen it translated into the margins yet," Clement said.

Leap reported a third-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $68.83 million, or 90 cents per share, compared with a loss of $536.3 million, or $7.06 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding its broadband business, which has lost customers due to a price change, Leap said it added 73,000 users, ahead of the average forecast for 24,000 from five analysts.

Its shares rose to $7.50 in late trade after closing at $6.95 in the regular Nasdaq session. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Richard Chang, Phil Berlowitz)