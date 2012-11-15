版本:
Leap Wireless moves CFO to COO role, names new CFO

Nov 15 Leap Wireless said on Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Jerry Elliott had become its chief operating officer, and it named Perley McBride as its next CFO.

Leap said it had made the changes to "accelerate operational improvements and better enable management to direct the company's long-term strategy in a time of industry transition."

Elliott, whose move is effective immediately, joined Leap as CFO in May. McBride, who most recently was executive vice president of finance at the Weather Co, will join Leap on Dec. 10. Leap also named Anne Liu as its chief accounting officer.

