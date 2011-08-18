UPDATE 1-Leap chairman ups stake to almost 30 pct

* Rachesky ups stake to 29.97 pct from 27.5 pct
* Move comes as Pentwater urges limit to purchases
NEW YORK Aug 18 March Rachesky, the chairman
of Leap Wireless International LEAP.O, has raised his stake
in the wireless service provider to 29.97 percent following
recent sharp declines in the company's stock price.
Rachesky, a co-founder of MHR Fund Management, the
company's biggest shareholder, had owned 27.5 percent.
The new purchases, reported in a U.S. regulatory filing,
come as as another shareholder, Pentwater Capital, has been
pushing Leap to adopt a shareholder rights plan to limit
purchases by any single investor.
Pentwater had asked the company on Aug. 11 to adopt a plan
to prevent any investor from buying more than 20 percent of the
stock. It followed with another letter on Wednesday asking the
company to move to prevent anybody from buying more than 27.5
percent of its stock.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Himank Sharma in
Bangalore; editing by Dave Zimmerman)