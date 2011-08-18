UPDATE 1-Leap chairman ups stake to almost 30 pct

* Rachesky ups stake to 29.97 pct from 27.5 pct

* Move comes as Pentwater urges limit to purchases

NEW YORK Aug 18 March Rachesky, the chairman of Leap Wireless International LEAP.O, has raised his stake in the wireless service provider to 29.97 percent following recent sharp declines in the company's stock price.

Rachesky, a co-founder of MHR Fund Management, the company's biggest shareholder, had owned 27.5 percent.

The new purchases, reported in a U.S. regulatory filing, come as as another shareholder, Pentwater Capital, has been pushing Leap to adopt a shareholder rights plan to limit purchases by any single investor.

Pentwater had asked the company on Aug. 11 to adopt a plan to prevent any investor from buying more than 20 percent of the stock. It followed with another letter on Wednesday asking the company to move to prevent anybody from buying more than 27.5 percent of its stock. (Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Himank Sharma in Bangalore; editing by Dave Zimmerman)