Leap Wireless quarterly loss widens as it loses subscribers

Aug 1 Leap Wireless, which agreed to be bought by AT&T Inc last month, reported a bigger quarterly loss as it lost subscribers.

The company's net loss attributable to common shareholders increased to $163.1 million, or $2.09 per share, in the second quarter, from $41.59 million, or 54 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell to $731.5 million from $786.77 million.

The mobile network operator targets cost-conscious consumers who pay for calls in advance.

