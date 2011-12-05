UPDATE 1-Leap, Verizon Wireless exchange spectrum

* Leap, Savary Island to buy 700 MHz spectrum from Verizon
for $204 mln
* Leap to sell excess PCS, AWS spectrum to Verizon for $188
mln
* Says additional spectrum in Chicago to supplement existing
spectrum
* Says deal to provide Leap with net cash of more than $100
mln
* Says sale of spectrum will not impact Leap's operations
Dec 5 Leap Wireless International Inc
on Monday swapped wireless airwaves with Verizon
Wireless in a series of deals aimed at beefing up its presence
in the Chicago area.
The low-cost wireless service provider said it bought 12 MHz
of 700 MHz A block spectrum in Chicago from Verizon Wireless for
$204 million.
In another transaction, Leap Wireless sold to Verizon excess
personal communications service and Advance Wireless Services
spectrum in various markets across the U.S. for $188 million.
The company said the sale of spectrum in these deals will
not impact Leap's operations in its existing operating markets.
The company's non-controlled, majority-owned venture Savary
also sold AWS spectrum for $172 million. Savary will use the
proceeds to prepay its debt to Leap's Cricket communication
service.
"These transactions will allow us to strengthen our spectrum
position in our Chicago market and receive net cash proceeds of
more than $100 million, after repayment of indebtedness and
estimated transaction fees," Chief Executive Doug Hutcheson said
in a statement.
The company also plans to use some of the proceeds to
support its deployment of LTE network technology, he added.
Last week, Verizon Wireless, owned by Verizon Communications
Inc and Vodafone Group, spent $3.6 billion to buy
spectrum from top U.S. cable providers, heating up competition
with the wireless company's chief rivals.
Verizon Wireless and AT&T, the No. 1 and No. 2 U.S. mobile
providers, have made no secret of the fact that they need more
spectrum to support increased consumer demand for videos and
other data-heavy services.
Shares of San Diego-based Leap closed at $9.36 on Nasdaq on
Monday.
Shares of Verizon closed at $38.05 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.