CORRECTED-Hong Kong's VTech agrees to buy LeapFrog for $72 mln

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
(Corrects paragraph 3 to say LeapFrog will "become an indirect wholly-owned unit" of VTech, not "the combined company would be renamed as LeapFrog")
Feb 5 Hong Kong-based VTech Holdings Ltd said it would buy U.S. toymaker LeapFrog Inc for about $72 million.
VTech's offer of $1 per share represents a 78.5 percent premium to LeapFrog's Thursday's close of $0.56.
The electronic toymaker said LeapFrog would become its indirect wholly-owned unit.
VTech, which sells children's tablets, electronic learning toys and baby monitors, had disclosed in November that it had been hacked that led to customer data being compromised. (reut.rs/1K2CigT)
Emeryville, California-based Leapfrog had reported lower-than-expected second-quarter sales in November and said it expected its 2016 sales to "contract considerably". (Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.