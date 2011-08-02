UPDATE 1-LeapFrog posts narrower-than-expected Q2 loss

BRIEF-Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
* Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
* Q2 loss/shr $0.21 vs est $0.24
* Q2 sales $54.4 mln vs est $53 mln
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.24-$0.28 vs est $0.28
* Backs FY11 EPS, rev view (Follows alerts)
Aug 2 Educational toy maker LeapFrog Enterprises reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss helped by lower operating expenses, but the company forecast third-quarter earnings that at best would meet Wall Street's expectations.
For the third quarter, the company -- known mostly for its interactive reading systems, educational games, books and learning toys in five languages -- expects to earn 24-28 cents a share on sales of $139-$142 million.
Analysts are expecting it to earn 28 cents a share on sales of $141.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the quarter ended June 30, the company posted a loss of $13.8 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with $12.6 million, or 20 cents, last year.
Analysts were expecting the company to post a loss of 24 cents a share.
Sales fell 13 percent to $54.4 million, edging past expectations for sales of $53 million.
Operating expenses in the second quarter fell 8 percent to $32.1 million.
Shares of the company closed at $3.68 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd plans to buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for an estimated several hundred million yen - Nikkei
* Hongkong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd reports 6.9 percent stake in JAKKS Pacific Inc as of February 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kbHqIp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)