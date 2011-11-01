UPDATE 1-LeapFrog Q3 beats estimates; ups full year outlook

(Follows alerts)

Nov 1 Educational toymaker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc's third-quarter profit beat market expectations helped by the sales of its LeapPad, and the company raised its full-year outlook heading into the key holiday selling season.

For the full-year 2011, the company -- known mostly for its interactive reading systems, educational games, books and learning toys in five languages -- expects to earn 17-22 cents a share on sales of $435-445 million.

In the second quarter, the company said it expected to earn 15-20 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, are expecting the company to earn 21 cents a share on revenue of $436.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the company earned $23 million or 35 cents a share, surpassing analysts' expectations of 27 cents a share.

Sales rose 9 percent to $151 million, beating analysts' expectations of $141.5 million.

Shares of the company -- whose LeapPad Explorer tablet is expected to be among the top toy picks this holiday season -- closed at $3.77 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)