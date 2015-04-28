UPDATE 1-LeapFrog leads $45 mln investment in Indonesia's Reliance Capital

(Adds comment from LeapFrog exec, background)
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, April 28 Private equity firm LeapFrog
Investments is leading a $45 million investment in Indonesian
financial services provider Reliance Capital Management with the
intention of taking it public, a senior executive told Reuters.
LeapFrog's first investment in Indonesia is aimed at tapping
the rising middle class in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, the
firm's partner and Southeast Asia head Michael Fernandes said in
an interview in Jakarta.
Over the next year, LeapFrog expects to invest a further
$100 million mainly in the insurance-related sector in Asian
countries such as Indonesia, India, Thailand, the Philippines
and Vietnam, said Fernandes, the former India country head for
Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd
.
LeapFrog, the Netherlands Development Finance Company and
reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd will get a minority stake in
Reliance Capital when the Indonesian company goes for an initial
public offering (IPO), Fernandes said.
The IPO is likely to take place in Indonesia but the timing
and size would depend on market conditions and capital
requirements, he added.
"The target for all of us is to, at the right time, take
this company to market," Fernandes said. "There's no urgency
from an IPO perspective, but the intention is this is a story
which we believe the market will appreciate."
Reliance Capital has businesses in life and health
insurance, multi-finance and asset management. It also has a
listed securities arm, PT Reliance Securities Tbk.
LeapFrog's move is the latest foreign investment in
Indonesia's financial services sector. Japan's Sumitomo Life
Insurance Co and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd
had bought stakes in Indonesian insurers, while
Britain's Aviva PLC is partnering with Indonesian
conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk to sell life
insurance products.
(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)