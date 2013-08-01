LeapFrog posts smaller loss on strong sales of tablets, toys

Aug 1Educational toy maker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc reported a smaller second-quarter loss, helped by strong sales of its tablets and learning toys.

The company's net loss narrowed to $3.3 million, or 5 cents per share, from $8.1 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, LeapFrog reported a loss of 4 cents per share.

Net sales rose 16 percent to $83 million in the quarter ended June 30.