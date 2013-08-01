LeapFrog posts smaller loss on strong sales of tablets, toys

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
Aug 1Educational toy maker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc reported a smaller second-quarter loss, helped by strong sales of its tablets and learning toys.
The company's net loss narrowed to $3.3 million, or 5 cents per share, from $8.1 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, LeapFrog reported a loss of 4 cents per share.
Net sales rose 16 percent to $83 million in the quarter ended June 30.
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.