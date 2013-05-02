版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-LeapFrog shares down 3.6 pct premarket after results

NEW YORK May 2 LeapFrog Enterprises Inc : * Shares down 3.6 percent in premarket trading after results

