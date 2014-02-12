版本:
2014年 2月 13日 星期四 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-LeapFrog Enterprises shares down 7.7 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Feb 12 LeapFrog Enterprises Inc : * Shares down 7.7 percent after the bell following results
