UPDATE 1-LeapFrog CFO resigns to pursue personal interest

BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
July 5 Educational toy maker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc said Chief Financial Officer Mark Etnyre quit to pursue personal interests.
The resignation of Etnyre, the company's finance head since March 2010, would be effective Oct. 1.
"In recent months, personal considerations have shifted my priorities closer to home and my immediate family," Etnyre said in a statement.
LeapFrog shares fell more than 5 percent to $10.75 after the bell.
The stock, which touched a six-year high on Thursday, closed at $11.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its sales.