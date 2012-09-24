版本:
中国
2012年 9月 24日

BRIEF-Moody's rates Leap's loan Ba2, changes outlook to stable

Sept 24 Leap Wireless International Inc : * Moody's rates leap's new term loan ba2 and changes outlook to stable * Moody's changes leap's outlook to stable from negative

