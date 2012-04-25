UPDATE 2-Leap sees further rise in churn in 2nd-qtr

* Q1 EPS $1.28 vs $1.26 year ago

April 25 Leap Wireless International posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as the wireless provider's churn rate, or the number of customer cancellations, increased, and said it expects the number to rise further in the second quarter

Customer churn for the first quarter was 3.3 percent, up from 3.1 percent for the first quarter of 2011.

Chief Executive Doug Hutcheson said on a conference call he expects the second-quarter churn rate to approach that of the same quarter last year. Leap had reported a churn rate of 4.2 percent in the second quarter of 2011.

Hutcheson added that the lower tenure customers tend to create a slightly higher churn, and the company will continue to see the upward trend.

The company also added that it expects the improvement in average revenue per user (ARPU) to slow sequentially, as it sees demand for smart devices slowing down.

Smart devices are used to browse the internet and for voice and video communication and connect to the Internet via WiFi, 3G or 4G.

Leap, which focuses on cost conscious customers, has been hit by increasing competition in the low-cost market that has forced some service providers to shift their strategy towards smartphones -- one that requires additional spectrum.

U.S. wireless service providers say they are in dire need of more airwaves in order to support the heavy demand for data services such as mobile video.

Leap is also facing the heat as bigger rivals such as Verizon Wireless, owned by Verizon Communications Inc, and AT&T Inc are getting more interested in prepaid customers.

WEAK FIRST QUARTER

The wireless provider posted a loss attributable to common stockholders of $98.4 million or $1.28 per share, compared with a loss of $96.2 million, or $1.26 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose about 6 percent to $825.6 million, below Wall Street expectations for $831.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Leap's revenue missed analysts' estimates for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Leap said it added 258,000 net new wireless customers in the quarter compared with a average analyst estimate of 288,000 from five analysts contacted by Reuters.

Leap shares have fallen 19 percent since the company reported disappointing churn rates and revenue on Feb. 16.

They were trading down as much as 8 percent at $7.10 in aftermarket trade on Wednesday. They closed at $7.71 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.