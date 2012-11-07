CORRECTED-Leap Wireless posts quarterly profit

BRIEF-Arkema SA says doubled capacity of Kepstan PEKK product line in France
* Arkema sa says doubled capacity of their kepstan pekk product line in france Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects paragraph 1 to say Leap posted a net profit due to a recent gain, and not because of a rise in demand for its high-speed broadband services)
Nov 7 Low-cost mobile firm Leap Wireless International Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by a nearly $130 million net gain from a recent spectrum sale to Verizon Wireless.
The company reported a net profit of $25 million attributable to common stockholders, or 32 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $68.8 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Arkema sa says doubled capacity of their kepstan pekk product line in france Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes