Value of Lear CEO's 2012 pay package up 75 pct to $10.1 mln

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DETROIT, March 7 Auto parts maker Lear Corp's chief executive saw the value of his total pay package rise 75 percent last year.
Matthew Simoncini's 2012 compensation was valued at $10.1 million, up from $5.78 million in 2011, according to the company's proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The total compensation includes restricted stock units whose value is set for the SEC filing but could change over time.
His base salary rose 45 percent to almost $1.2 million, according to the SEC filing.
Lear's shares rose 15 percent last year and have risen a similar amount so far this year, closing trading on the New York Stock exchange on Wednesday at $53.93 a share. They were up 1.4 percent at $54.67 in early trading Thursday.
The maker of auto seats and electrical power systems last month posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on rising sales in North America. For the full year, Lear's net income more than doubled to about $1.3 billion.
Last month, hedge fund Marcato Capital Management said it planned to seek board seats at the suburban Detroit company. In 2007, Lear rejected a $3 billion buyout attempt by an affiliate of billionaire investor Carl Icahn.
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.