UPDATE 1-Lear to buy back more shares, offer notes

Jan 14 Auto parts maker Lear Corp nearly
doubled its share buyback program and launched plans to boost
liquidity by $1 billion through a notes offering and a new
credit facility.
"These actions are expected to improve the company's
financial flexibility, extend debt maturities and significantly
increase cash returned to shareholders over the next three
years," Lear said.
The company increased its share repurchase program by $800
million to $1.5 billion, saying its shares were undervalued.
The Southfield, Michigan-based company will offer senior
unsecured notes of $500 million due 2023 and sign a $1 billion
revolving line of credit, replacing its $500 million facility.
Lear said it will use the cash to redeem $70 million in
aggregate principal amount of existing notes in 2013, buy back
shares and invest in additional component capabilities and
emerging markets.
Lear, which reaffirmed its 2012 forecast, said it expects
2013 sales of $15 billion to $15.5 billion. Analysts were
expecting 2013 sales of $15.02 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lear expects 2012 sales of about $14.5 billion
The company expects 2013 core operating earnings of $725
million to $775 million. Sales backlog for 2013 to 2015 is $1.8
billion, it said.
Lear's shares closed at $48.01 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.