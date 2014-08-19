Lear nears deal to buy Eagle Ottawa for more than $800 mln - WSJ

BRIEF-Courtenay Wolfe, Harrington Global Opportunities Fund says urge Eco Oro to call shareholders meeting
April 25 Courtenay Wolfe and Harrington Global Opportunities Fund Ltd:
Aug 19 Lear Corp, a maker of auto seats and electrical power systems, is nearing a deal to buy Eagle Ottawa LLC, a supplier of premium automotive leather, for more than $800 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
A deal for Eagle Ottawa, owned by Milwaukee-based investment firm Everett Smith Group Ltd, could be announced in the next couple of weeks, the report said. (on.wsj.com/VEcPlu)
Both Lear and Eagle Ottawa were not immediately available for comment.
Auburn Hills, Michigan-based Eagle Ottawa's leather products are used in car brands such as BMW, Buick, Honda, Volvo, Renault, Chrysler and Mercedes-Benz.
Southfield, Michigan-based Lear counts Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and BMW AG as its largest customers. The three companies represented 54 percent of Lear's sales in 2013.
Lear in 2006 expanded its leather operations with the introduction of its Aventino premium leather for seat ventilation and customizable fabric, the Journal reported. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
April 25 Courtenay Wolfe and Harrington Global Opportunities Fund Ltd:
April 25 AT&T Inc's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to lower equipment sales as customers held onto phones longer and rival wireless carriers offered new promotions on unlimited data plans, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Tuesday.
* Q1 net sales 14.8 billion pesos versus 12.5 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: