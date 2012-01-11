UPDATE 2-Lear FY2012 sales forecast misses Street

* Sees FY 2012 sales $13.85-$14.35 bln vs est $14.74 bln

* Sees 2012 Europe vehicle production down 5 pct

* Raises share repurchase authorization to $700 mln

* Shares fall 4 pct

Jan 11 Auto parts maker Lear Corp forecast 2012 sales below Wall Street expectations on lower estimated vehicle production in its European markets.

Lear, which makes seating and electrical power management systems, expects 2012 sales of about $13.85 billion to $14.35 billion. Analysts on average were estimating $14.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Southfield, Michigan-based Lear said European vehicle production will be down 5 percent in 2012, based on a survey by an independent research firm. The company expects 40 percent of its 2011 revenue to come from the region.

Earlier in the day, rival American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc forecast 2012 sales largely above market expectations expecting higher sales of vehicles in the United States.

Lear sees 2012 core operating earnings of about $740 million to $790 million. It sees 2012 capital spending of $425 million.

The company also said its board authorized a $300 million increase to its existing share buyback program.

Lear shares, which have lost about a fourth of their value in the last six months, fell 4 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They later recovered to trade at $41.35 in afternoon trading.