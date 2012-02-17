UPDATE 1-Lear names IAC's Vanneste as new CFO

Baidu Inc's quarterly revenue falls 2.6 pct
Feb 23 Baidu Inc reported a second straight drop in quarterly revenue as regulatory scrutiny into healthcare and related advertisements continued to take a toll on the Chinese internet search giant.
Feb 17 Lear Corp said Jeffrey Vanneste will join the auto parts maker as its new chief financial officer on March 15.
Vanneste, who returns to the company after 5 years, joins from International Automotive Components Group (IAC), owned by billionaire Wilbur Ross.
Vanneste would replace interim CFO Jason Cardew. Before Cardew, current Chief Executive Officer Matt Simoncini held the position.
Vanneste had worked at Lear for over 15 years before leaving the company to join IAC in 2007.
The Southfield, Michigan-based company's shares were trading down about 1 percent at $46.06 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
