2012年 5月 3日

Lear profit beats on higher N. America sales

May 3 Auto parts maker Lear Corp posted a quarterly profit ahead of market expectations, helped by higher sales in North America.

Net income attributable to the shareholders fell to $134.1 million, or $1.32 per share, from $156.0 million, or $1.44 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $3.64 billion.

Sales in North America jumped 15 percent to $1.39 billion.

Analysts had expected Lear to earn $1.22 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

