Lear Corp's net income down 18 pct on weak Europe

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Lear Corp second-quarter earnings fell 18 percent linked to "challenging" business conditions in Europe, the Michigan-based auto supplier of seats and electric power management systems said on Thursday.
Excluding one-time items, Lear's earnings per share of $1.35 beat the $1.28 per-share forecast of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lear reported net income of $145.4 million, or earnings of $1.45 per diluted share compared with $177.5 million, or $1.65 earnings per diluted share a year ago.
Net sales were essentially flat at $3.665 billion for the quarter from $3.676 billion a year earlier.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.