Lear Corp's net income down 18 pct on weak Europe

Aug 2 Lear Corp second-quarter earnings fell 18 percent linked to "challenging" business conditions in Europe, the Michigan-based auto supplier of seats and electric power management systems said on Thursday.

Excluding one-time items, Lear's earnings per share of $1.35 beat the $1.28 per-share forecast of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lear reported net income of $145.4 million, or earnings of $1.45 per diluted share compared with $177.5 million, or $1.65 earnings per diluted share a year ago.

Net sales were essentially flat at $3.665 billion for the quarter from $3.676 billion a year earlier.