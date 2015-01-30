Car seat maker Lear Corp's quarterly profit jumps

Jan 30 Lear Corp, a maker of auto seats and electrical power systems, reported an over three-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand from North America and a tax gain.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $261.8 million, or $3.24 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $72.8 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Lear earned $2.27 per share.

The company had a tax gain of $41.7 million in the quarter.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $4.55 billion.