UPDATE 3-Activist hedge fund Marcato urges Lear to split up

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Rohit T. K.

Feb 3 Activist investor Mick McGuire said Tuesday Lear Corp's stock price could surge by nearly 50 percent if the auto supplier splits into two publicly traded companies, a proposal that Lear's management said it was considering.

McGuire's $3 billion hedge fund, Marcato Capital Management, which owns 4.6 percent of Lear's shares, proposed dividing the auto parts maker's seating and electrical businesses, giving each company greater strategic options and boosting their popularity with investors.

He also suggested that the company buys back $1 billion worth of shares.

"As was the case two years ago in our previous discussion about capital return, it is appropriate for the company to execute a meaningful share repurchase today," McGuire wrote in a letter to Lear's chief executive officer and board of directors.

Lear issued a statement saying that it had heard McGuire but did not make any commitments. In a second statement, Lear said it is open to views from shareholders and underscored that it has delivered top returns to investors while pursuing a "balanced strategy." Last year, its stock gained 22 percent, beating the S&P 500's 14 percent return, the company said.

Marcato's call for a split is the latest in a string of suggestions to corporate chiefs by so-called activist hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Carl Icahn, to spin off some of their businesses.

Lear's seat business accounts for more than three-quarters of its total revenue, with the electrical parts business accounting for the rest.

Following a split into two, the company's share price, now at $108.61, could rise to $145 a share, McGuire wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.

News of Marcato's suggestion, first reported by CNBC, boosted the stock price by nearly 6 percent on Tuesday. It has climbed 51 percent over the last 52 weeks and has gained 216 percent in the last five years.

McGuire, whose fund has been invested in Lear for nearly three years, suggested an aggressive timeline, with a split announced within three months and completed within 12 months.

In March 2013, the company avoided a proxy battle with Marcato and Oskie Capital Management LLC by agreeing to increase and speed up its share buy-back program and expand the size of its board to nine from eight.

Marcato has returned an average 14 percent per year since it launched in 2010.