UPDATE 2-Lear raises FY view, sees improving global auto output

By Bijoy Anandoth Koyitty

BANGALORE, Aug 4 Auto parts maker Lear Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results as sales rose in its seating business, and it raised its full-year outlook as it predicts higher global vehicle production this year.

Lear said it now expected North America to produce 12.7 million vehicles this year, up 2 percent from its previous estimate, while it now sees European output at 18 million units, more than 3 percent higher than it had earlier estimated.

The company, which makes seating and electrical power management systems, now expects annual adjusted earnings of $4.95-$5.30 a share, on revenue of $13.4-$13.8 billion.

It previously forecast adjusted earnings of $4.70-$5.05 a share, on sales of $13-$13.4 billion.

Visteon Corp , another auto parts maker, also raised its full-year revenue outlook on Thursday as it sees new business wins generating annual sales of more than $250 million.

Second-quarter net income attributable to Lear shareholders rose to $177.5 million, or $1.65 a share, from $159.8 million, or $1.48 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-offs, Lear earned $1.54 a share, better than the $1.29 a share forecast by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales rose 21 percent to $3.7 billion. Analysts had expected $3.46 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $47.05 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has dropped more than 14 percent in the past month. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)