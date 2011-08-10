UPDATE 3-Lear Corp CEO Rossiter steps down

* Names CFO Simoncini, 50, as new CEO

By Bernie Woodall

DETROIT, Aug 10 Auto parts maker Lear Corp (LEA.N) said Chief Executive Bob Rossiter will leave the company after 40 years, and named Chief Financial Officer Matt Simoncini as his replacement.

Rossiter, 65, will remain in an advisory role until May 2012 to assist with the transition to Simoncini, 50, Lear said in a statement.

Simoncini's appointment is effective Sept. 1, it said. He has been chief financial officer for four years and has been with Lear for 15 years.

"We view the CEO transition as a positive for the stock," said Itay Michaeli of Citi Investment Research. "Although we have often praised Rossiter's success at growing Lear's backlog and driving the turnaround, we do believe that the stock has suffered a discount because of his role as CEO leading to the 2009 bankruptcy reorganization."

After Lear's announcement, Barclays Capital said in a research note, "We believe that Lear's earnings will continue to outperform investors' expectations."

Further, Barclays said that Simoncini's "experience at Lear leaves us comfortable with his ability to run the business."

Lear Corp shares on on Wednesday closed down 1.3 percent at $42.60 on the New York Stock Exchange. The S&P 500 index .SPX ended down 4.4 percent.

Citi has a 12-month price target for Lear of $65, and Barclays has a target price of $67.

Rossiter has been Lear chief executive for the last 11 years. He guided Lear through its 2009 bankruptcy and as it fended off a takeover attempt by billionaire investor Carl Icahn in 2007.

Rossiter credited Simoncini for helping speed the bankruptcy, which lasted four months and allowed Lear to emerge from protection with less than $1 billion in debt, from about $3 billion.

Lear last week posted a net profit of $177.5 million, or $1.65 per share, up 11 percent from a year earlier.

Rossiter said Lear became profitable in large part due to five years of restructuring work ahead of the 2009 bankruptcy that included moving plants out of the United States to lower cost areas.

Rossiter said he was proud that Lear underwent its bankruptcy and restructuring without government assistance.

"That was probably the fastest bankruptcy in the automotive business history, non-government sponsored," Rossiter said in an interview.

NO ACQUISITIONS

Simoncini in the same interview said that the company now has twice as much cash than debt on its balance sheet.

"We don't need to make any acquisitions," Simoncini said. "We would use our balance sheet strength to facilitate our growth, our diversification geographically and with customers."

Simoncini said he will work to expand Lear's business in emerging markets, including the leather business in Mexico and fabric business in China.

Lear, based in the Detroit suburb of Southfield, Michigan, makes automotive seats and electrical power management systems.

Also on Wednesday, Lear announced that it is declaring a quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents per share in the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 21 for shareholders of record at the end of business Sept. 2.

Lear also last week raised its full-year outlook because it says new business it will win will generate $250 million.

Lear has about 93,000 workers in 35 countries. About 6,000 Lear workers in the United States are represented by the Untied Auto Workers union, and most of them are in the company's seating business. (Additional reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Dave Zimmerman and Bernard 0rr)

