LeasePlan postpones 1.55bn LBO bond - sources

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - LeasePlan has postponed the
1.55bn-equivalent holding company bond backing its leveraged
buyout, according to several sources.
The transaction delay comes despite lead managers sending
out official price talk on the deal on Wednesday evening. A euro
five-year non-call two-year was talked at 7.50 to 8%.
A euro seven-year non-call three year was talked at 8 to
8.25% and a US dollar five-year non-call two-year was talked at
8.25% area.
A banker close to the deal said that with markets taking a
turn for the worse on Thursday, they have now opted to shelve
the high-yield deal.
An announcement seen by an investor also cited "adverse
market circumstances". It added that as LeasePlan's financials
go stale on Friday, the company will have to wait until
mid-March before trying to issue the transaction again.
JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and ING are joint
bookrunners.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand and Sudip
Roy)