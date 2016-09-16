LeasePlan to appoint Tex Gunning CEO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 LeasePlan, the world's largest auto-leasing company, said on Friday it will appoint Tex Gunning as chief executive officer, effective Sept. 20.
Current CEO Vahid Daemi is retiring but will remain in an advisory role through next year.
Gunning was previously CEO of logistics company TNT Express through its $4.8 billion acquisition by FedEx which closed in May.
LeasePlan was purchased this year for 3.7 billion euros by a group of investors including Dutch pension fund service provider PGGM, Denmark's largest pension fund ATP, GIC, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and investment funds managed by TDR Capital LLP. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
