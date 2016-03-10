LeasePlan sets price talk on 1.55bn-equivalent LBO bond

LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - LeasePlan has set price talk on its 1.55bn-equivalent LBO bond, according to a lead, and brought forward pricing to Thursday.

Price talk on an up to 1.25bn five-year non-call two-year tranche is at 7% yield area while talk on a minimum US$400m five-year non-call two-year tranche is at 7.50% yield area.

LeasePlan has dropped a planned euro seven-year non-call three-year tranche in favour of a larger euro five-year non-call two-year tranche.

Books close at 4.15pm for pricing thereafter. The deal was originally scheduled to price on Friday.

Bookrunners are JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and ING. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)