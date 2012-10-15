New Issue- LeasePlan sells $500 million in notes

Oct 15 LeasePlan Corporation NV sold $500 million of notes on Monday in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Deutscher Bank, HSBC and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LEASEPLAN AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.00 PCT MATURITY 10/23/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.934 FIRST PAY 04/23/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.014 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/23/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 235 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A