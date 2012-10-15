版本:
New Issue- LeasePlan sells $500 million in notes

Oct 15 LeasePlan Corporation NV sold
$500 million of  notes on Monday in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup, Deutscher Bank, HSBC and J.P. Morgan were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: LEASEPLAN

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.00 PCT    MATURITY    10/23/2017   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.934   FIRST PAY   04/23/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.014 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/23/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 235 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

