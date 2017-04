BRIEF-Leasinvest Real Estate buys retail portfolio in Switzerland for 45.6 mln Swiss francs

Nov 12 Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :

* Acquires SICAV-SIF high-quality retail portfolio in Switzerland

* Says portfolio was acquired via Luxembourg subsidiary Leasinvest Immo Lux SA on Nov. 7

* Portfolio acquired from European high street retail real estate specialist Redevco

* Portfolio consists of three retail buildings in canton of Vaud in west French-speaking part of Switzerland

* Acquisition price is 45.6 million Swiss francs or about 37.8 million euros

* Acquired portfolio is entirely let to international retailers with annual rental income amounting to 2.8 million Swiss francs(about 2.24 million euros)