Lebanese Christian leader says survives assassination attempt

BEIRUT, Sept 23 A Lebanese Christian political
leader and ally of the Shi'ite group Hezbollah said he escaped
an assassination attempt when his convoy came under fire in
southern Lebanon.
Michel Aoun, head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), was
returning to Beirut on Saturday evening when one of the cars in
his convoy was shot at in the mainly Sunni city of Sidon, a
statement on the FPM website said.
"I have been exposed to three assassination attempts (in the
past) and the perpetrators were discovered," the website quoted
Aoun as saying. "This is the fourth and we hope they will be
revealed."
The attack on Aoun's convoy is the latest reported threat to
prominent politicians in Lebanon, where tensions over the
uprising in neighbouring Syria against President Bashar al-Assad
have polarised chronic sectarian and political rifts.
Two other Christian politicians, Samir Geagea and Boutros
Harb, have said they were targets earlier this year. Geagea said
shots were fired at his home in northern Lebanon in April and
Harb said security forces found a bomb in the lift of his office
building in July.
Aoun's largely Christian FPM is allied with pro-Assad
Hezbollah in the government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati,
while Geagea and Harb are both staunchly anti-Assad.
Other politicians including Shi'ite parliamentary speaker
Nabih Berri and Druze leader Walid Jumblatt have been warned
about threats against them, political sources have said.
Former prime minister Saad al-Hariri, whose father was
assassinated in a Feb. 2005 Beirut bombing, has been living
outside Lebanon for nearly a year and a half, partly due to
fears for his security.