Two killed in Beirut explosion-security source

BEIRUT Oct 19 At least two people were killed and 15 wounded in a roadside bomb that exploded in central Beirut on Friday, a security source said.

A Reuters witness saw at least one body at the scene and the security source confirmed two dead. It was not immediately clear if the explosion targetted any political figure in Lebanon's divided community.

