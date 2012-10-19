版本:
Lebanese Sunni Muslims protest killing of security official

BEIRUT Oct 19 Sunni Muslims took to the streets and burned tyres across Lebanon in protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan on Friday, witnesses said.

Protesters blocked the streets in Sunni strongholds of the eastern Bekaa valley region, the northern area of Akkar, neighbourhoods of the capital Beirut and in the southern city of Sidon.

