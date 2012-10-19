Lebanese Sunni Muslims protest killing of security official

BRIEF-Vipshop reports unaudited Q4 results
* Vipshop reports unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
BEIRUT Oct 19 Sunni Muslims took to the streets and burned tyres across Lebanon in protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan on Friday, witnesses said.
Protesters blocked the streets in Sunni strongholds of the eastern Bekaa valley region, the northern area of Akkar, neighbourhoods of the capital Beirut and in the southern city of Sidon.
* Vipshop reports unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Says elected Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.