Death toll from Lebanon explosion rises to 8 - state news agency

BEIRUT Oct 19 At least eight people were killed and 78 wounded by a bomb that exploded in central Beirut on Friday, the state news agency said.

Security sources said the explosion was caused by a huge car bomb.

