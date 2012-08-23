One dead as Syria fallout leads to sectarian Lebanon clashes

BEIRUT Aug 23 Sporadic clashes erupted for a
fourth day in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on Thursday,
breaching a truce agreed by local political leaders less than 24
hours earlier in a bid to halt fighting fuelled by tensions in
neighbouring Syria.
The sectarian clashes began after gunmen in a nearby Sunni
area shot dead an Alawite man. Nine others were wounded in the
subsequent fighting.
At least 13 people have died and more than a hundred have
been wounded in fighting this week between Lebanese Sunni
Muslims and Alawites, reflecting the sectarian faultlines that
have emerged in Syria's conflict.
Syria's majority Sunni Muslim population has been the
backbone of the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad, whose
minority Alawite sect has mostly stood with him.
Sunni-Alawite tensions have not only been growing in Syria
but in parts of Lebanon as well, like Tripoli, where the two
groups live in neighbouring districts.
The army deployed troops and tanks on the streets on
Thursday morning to calm the streets and clashes appeared to die
down in most areas, residents said.
Residents say political leaders in the city agreed a
ceasefire on Wednesday but that when direct clashes, sniping by
both sides has continued.
Ten Lebanese soldiers have been wounded in efforts to stop
the violence in Tripoli this week. A previous round of fighting
in June killed 15 people.