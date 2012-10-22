UPDATE 1-Army says Lebanon in critical phase, will act firmly

BEIRUT Oct 22 Lebanon's army said on Monday the
nation faced a critical time after violent demonstrations
against the killing of a senior intelligence officer, saying it
would act decisively to curb tension and calling for calm from
politicians and protesters.
A day after angry mourners tried to storm Prime Minister
Najib Mikati's offices in central Beirut, the army also warned
that targeting public or private institutions crossed a "red
line", and it would respond.
"The last few hours have proven without a doubt that the
country is going through a decisive and critical time and the
level of tension in some regions is rising to unprecedented
levels," a statement issued by the army leadership said.
"We call on all political leaders to be cautious when
expressing their stances and opinions... because the fate of the
country is on the line", the strongly worded statement said.
Gunmen have taken to the streets in Beirut and other towns,
erecting barriers and burning tyres to block major roads. At
least four people have been killed in clashes in the northern
city of Tripoli and five people were wounded in Beirut on
Monday.
While pledging to leave politicians to find a political
solution to the crisis triggered by Friday's assassination of
Brigadier General Wissam al-Hassan, the army also pledged "to
stamp out any security violation and safeguard national peace".
"The army leadership reiterates, by action not words, that
security is a red line, and likewise the targeting of official
institutions and violation of private and public property," it
said.
It called on people from across Lebanon's diverse sectarian
and political affiliations "to exercise the highest level of
national responsibility at this testing time", and end protests
which have blocked roads across the country since Friday.
The army "will take decisive measures, especially in areas
with rising religious and sectarian tensions, to prevent Lebanon
being transformed again into a place for regional settling of
scores, and to prevent the exploitation of the assassination of
the martyr Wissam Hassan to transform it into an opportunity to
assassinate a whole country."