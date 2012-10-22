Five wounded in south Beirut gunfire - sources

BEIRUT Oct 22 Five people were wounded by
gunfire in southern Beirut on Monday, security and medical
sources said, after a night of tension following the funeral of
an intelligence official killed by a car bomb.
The sources said the shooting occurred on the edge of Tariq
al-Jadida, a Sunni Muslim district which neighbours Shi'ite
suburbs in the south of the Lebanese capital. The army closed
several roads in the area, local media said.
Residents had earlier reported heavy overnight gunfire
around Tariq al-Jadida between gunmen armed with rifles and
rocket-propelled grenades.