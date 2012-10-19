版本:
Top Lebanese security official killed in Beirut blast

BEIRUT Oct 19 A top Lebanese security official was killed in the car bombing in Beirut on Friday, Lebanon's al-Jadeed television said.

Wissam al-Hassan, who was in charge of a top intelligence unit, was the brain behind uncovering a recent bomb plot that led to the arrest of a pro-Syrian Lebanese politician.

