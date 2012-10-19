版本:
2012年 10月 20日

Lebanon must avert destabilisation efforts - France

PARIS Oct 19 Lebanon's politicians must stay united and prevent attempts to destabilise the country, French President Francois Hollande said after a car bomb killed at least eight people in Beirut on Friday.

"The head of state calls on all Lebanese politicians to maintain unity in Lebanon and protect it from all destabilisation efforts no matter where they come from," Hollande's office said in a statement.

