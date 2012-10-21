UPDATE 1-Heavy gunfire heard in central Beirut

BEIRUT Oct 21 Heavy gunfire erupted in central
Beirut on Sunday after protesters tried to storm the offices of
Prime Minister Najib Mikati, demanding that he quit over the
assasination of a top intelligence official.
An official said security forces had fired in the air.
Witnesses said at least two protesters had fainted,
apparently as a result of tear gas fired by security forces
after protesters breached an outer barrier around the prime
minister's offices.
Hundreds of protesters, waving flags from the anti-Syrian
opposition Future Movement - a mainly Sunni Muslim party - and
Christian Lebanese Forces as well as black Islamist flags,
marched on Mikati's offices after the funeral of Wissam
al-Hassan.
They accused Syria of being behind Hassan's killing and
called for Mikati to resign.